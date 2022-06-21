Advertisement

4-hour docuseries on The Rolling Stones to air on EPIX

FILE - Mick Jagger, center, and Keith Richards, right, of the band the Rolling Stones, perform...
FILE - Mick Jagger, center, and Keith Richards, right, of the band the Rolling Stones, perform during their Sixty Stones Europe 2022 tour in Madrid, Spain on June 1, 2022. The Rolling Stones will celebrate their 60th anniversary with an upcoming four-part docuseries on EPIX that takes turns focusing on band’s most iconic members, with in-depth portraits of singer Jagger, guitarists Richards and Ronnie Wood, and the late drummer Charlie Watts. “My Life as a Rolling Stone” will premiere on Aug. 7. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Rolling Stones will help celebrate their 60th anniversary with an upcoming four-part docuseries on EPIX that takes turns focusing on the band’s most iconic members, with in-depth portraits of singer Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, and the late drummer Charlie Watts.

"My Life as a Rolling Stone" will premiere on Aug. 7. It is directed by Oliver Murray and Clare Tavernor. The Rolling Stones are on the road with their 2022 European "Sixty" tour, but hit a wobble when Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, cancelling a few dates.

The Rolling Stones will help celebrate their 60th anniversary with an upcoming four-part docuseries on EPIX that takes turns focusing on the band's most iconic members, with in-depth portraits of singer Mick Jagger, guitarists Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood, and the late drummer Charlie Watts.

"My Life as a Rolling Stone" will premiere on Aug. 7. It is directed by Oliver Murray and Clare Tavernor.

Producers said in a statement that the series aims to "reveal The Rolling Stones' creativity, their inspirations, and how they individually and collectively have overcome adversity, notoriety and personal demons to write the soundtrack of our times."

The Rolling Stones are on the road with their 2022 European "Sixty" tour, but hit a wobble when Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, cancelling a few dates.

Associated Press 2022

Most Read

Florida ranks among least patriotic states in new study
Florida beaches and parks can now ban smoking
Residents, officials welcome light rail project
Palm Beach County deputies shoot, kill black bear
Man killed after fight in Lake Worth Beach

Latest News

Bam Margera attends the 6th Annual Revolver Golden Gods Award Show at Club Nokia on April 23,...
Bam Margera found safe in Delray Beach
FILE - This Jan. 14, 2013 file photo shows Bam Margera at the LA premiere of "The Last Stand"...
Bam Margera missing after leaving court-appointed rehab in Delray Beach
Shakira, left, and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football...
Jennifer Lopez: Sharing Super Bowl stage ‘worst idea in the world’
Demi Lovato, Greenday, and Maxwell announce South Florida concerts