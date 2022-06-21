Advertisement

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski retires for second time

32-year-old reunited with Tom Brady in 2020 to win Super Bowl in Tampa
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) warms up during a NFL divisional playoff...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) warms up during a NFL divisional playoff football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Alex Menendez)(AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rob Gronkowski is retiring for the second time.

The 32-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end announced his retirement Tuesday via social media.

Gronkowski retired after the 2018 season with the New England Patriots, but he decided to give it another go with quarterback Tom Brady, who coaxed him out of retirement in 2020 to play for the Buccaneers.

Brady and Gronkowski were teammates in New England from 2010-18, winning three Super Bowls together.

They won another Super Bowl in their first season in Tampa, culminating with a dominating 31-9 performance against the Kansas City Chiefs on their home turf at Raymond James Stadium.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady celebrate after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9.

Brady announced his retirement in February before deciding to return for a third season with the Buccaneers 40 days later.

It was widely speculated that Gronkowski might join Brady in retirement, but upon Brady's return, there was hope among fans that Gronkowski might stick around.

Instead, Gronkowski will now be going back into his "retirement home," saying he is "walking away from football again with my head held high, knowing I gave it everything I had, good or bad, every time I stepped out on the field."

"The friendships and relationships I have made will last forever, and I appreciate every single one of my teammates and coaches for giving everything they had as well," he wrote. "From retirement, back to football and winning another championship and now back to chilling out, thank you to all."

