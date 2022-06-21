Delray Beach police warn of pinball machine scam

Delray Beach police are warning residents of a pinball machine website used to scam interested buyers.

A victim notified police of the scam website the week of June 13. The website lists an address in Delray Beach, but it turns out, the business does not exist, police say.

According to authorities, the scammer used the phone number (786) 520-6526 and attempted to get the victim to pay $3,000 for a pinball machine via the fake website.

Delray Beach encourage you to always check with the BBB or SunBiz websites to ensure the legitimacy of a business before sending anyone money.

If you have any information about this scam website/company, or if you have been a victim, please contact Delray Beach Police Department at (561) 243-7888.

