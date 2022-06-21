ESPN: Jupiter's Brooks Koepka to join LIV Golf

Brooks Koepka is leaving the PGA Tour and joining LIV Golf, ESPN is reporting, citing sources.

The 32-year-old Jupiter resident and four-time major champion is the latest professional golfer to break from the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed invitational.

LIV Golf is expected to announce the addition of Koepka, 32, in the coming days, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

The No. 19-ranked golfer in the world would reportedly join LIV Golf in time for its first U.S. tournament in Oregon at the end of the month, ESPN reported.

Koepka's pending departure was first reported by the Telegraph of London.

His addition to the LIV Golf circuit would give it eight of the top 50 players in the world, including several with ties to Palm Beach County.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan has already suspended 17 golfers, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson. Mickelson is building a house on Jupiter Island. Johnson moved from Palm Beach Gardens to Jupiter last year.

Koepka, who competed in last week's U.S. Open, chastised reporters for "throwing this black cloud" over the PGA Tour major by repeatedly talking about LIV Golf.

Brooks Koepka watches his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at the Country Club, Thursday, June 16, 2022, in Brookline, Mass.

"I'm here at the U.S. Open," Koepka said. "I'm ready to play the U.S. Open, and I think it kind of sucks, too, you are all throwing this black cloud over the U.S. Open. It's one of my favorite events. I don't know why you guys keep doing that. The more legs you give [LIV Golf], the more you keep talking about it."

When Koepka was asked if there was a monetary amount that would prompt him to join LIV Golf, he said he hadn't "given it that much thought."

"I'm trying to focus on the U.S. Open, man," Koepka said. "I legitimately don't get it. I'm tired of the conversations. I'm tired of all this stuff. Like I said, y'all are throwing a black cloud on the U.S. Open. I think that sucks. I actually do feel bad for the [USGA] for once because it's a s---ty situation. We're here to play, and you are talking about an event that happened last week."

After graduating from Cardinal Newman High School, Koepka went on to play golf at Florida State University, where he was a three-time All-American for the Seminoles. He began his professional career in 2012 and eventually became the world's No. 1-ranked golfer in 2018.

He won back-to-back U.S. Opens in 2017 and 2018 and consecutive PGA Championships in 2018 and 2019 — the same year he tied for runner-up at the Masters.

Koepka's younger brother, Chase Koepka, defected to LIV Golf earlier this year.

