Advertisement

Florida deputies disciplined after Bob Saget death investigation

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California Science Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two Florida deputies have each been suspended for about two weeks for leaking news about actor and comedian Bob Saget’s death before his family was alerted, officials said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday that the two deputies were each suspended for 81 hours without pay.

“This case highlights how important it is to allow detectives in death investigations the time to ensure next of kin notifications are made before that information is disseminated to the public,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said in a statement. “The deputies acknowledged their wrongdoing and were disciplined for their actions.”

One of the deputies told his brother about Saget's death shortly after responding to the scene, and then the brother posted the information on social media, according to an investigation report. The other deputy, who was off-duty and not involved in the death investigation, told his neighbor about Saget's passing, officials said.

Saget, 65, was found by a hotel security officer at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando on Jan. 9 after he had failed to check out of the hotel and his family had asked for a well-being check. A medical examiner later determined that the “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos” star had died from an accidental blow to the head, likely from a backward fall.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida beaches and parks can now ban smoking
Palm Beach County deputies shoot, kill black bear
Residents, officials welcome light rail project
Man killed after fight in Lake Worth Beach
Matthew Fitzpatrick, right, of England, celebrates with his caddie after winning the U.S. Open...
Jupiter’s Matt Fitzpatrick hangs on to win US Open

Latest News

Police detain 12 suspected immigrants in sailboat off Palm Beach shore
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League celebrates anniversary with adoption promotion
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2016, file photo, a female Aedes aegypti mosquito acquires a blood meal...
Palm Beach County to spray for mosquitoes Tuesday
Summer Institute helps teachers, community members support Black students