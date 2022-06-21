Advertisement

Florida ranks among least patriotic states in new study

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Florida was ranked as one of the least patriotic states in a new WalletHub study.

In order to determine where Americans have the most red, white and blue pride, the personal finance company compared the states across 13 key indicators of patriotism.

The indicators include veterans per capita, average number of military enlistees and percentage of adult residents who voted in the 2020 presidential election.

All 13 indicators fell into one of two categories, military engagement and civic engagement, according to WalletHub.

Each state received a grade for every indicator based on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the highest score. Each state’s weighted average across all metrics was then used to calculate each state’s overall score to compile their ranking from most to least patriotic.

Florida was ranked 47 in the "Most Patriotic States" study, just ahead of Rhode Island, New York and Arkansas.

Each state could have a top score for an individual category but come in low on the list of most patriotic states. For example, New Jersey ranked number 1 for the most adults to vote during the 2020 presidential election, but came in at 38 for most overall patriotic state.

Florida ranked 19th in military engagement, but 49th in civic engagement.

The report says on average, “blue” states, or those that tend to vote in support of the Democratic party, were more patriotic than “red” states, but not by much.

Blue states ranked on average at 24.92 and red states at 26.08.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida beaches and parks can now ban smoking
Palm Beach County deputies shoot, kill black bear
Residents, officials welcome light rail project
Man killed after fight in Lake Worth Beach
Matthew Fitzpatrick, right, of England, celebrates with his caddie after winning the U.S. Open...
Jupiter’s Matt Fitzpatrick hangs on to win US Open

Latest News

Martin County rural lifestyle amendment tabled until later date
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Florida deputies disciplined after Bob Saget death investigation
Police detain 12 suspected immigrants in sailboat off Palm Beach shore
Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League celebrates anniversary with adoption promotion