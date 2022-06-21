Advertisement

Indian River County Sheriff's deputies locate missing woman with Alzheimer's

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Indian River County Sheriff's deputies rescued a missing woman with Alzheimer's.

Deputies responded to a missing persons call on June 13.

Upon arrival and search, K9 Deputy Ferrer located the elderly woman in the backyard of a nearby residence.

Due to her physical condition, Ferrer carried her out to the roadway, where she was treated for her injuries and reunited with family.

