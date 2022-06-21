Plane catches fire after crash landing at Miami International Airport

A plane caught on fire after making a crash landing at the Miami International Airport Tuesday evening.

The Red Air flight 203 arriving from Santo Doming made an emergency landing at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Officials said the plane's landing gear collapsed, which seems to have caused the fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene and were able to douse out the fire and mitigate fuel spillage.

All passengers and crew members were evacuated from the plane.

A total of three patients were transported to local hospitals, officials said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Airport officials said some flights have been delayed as a result of the crash.

Passengers should follow up with their airline for the latest flight information.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

#MDFR is on scene of an aircraft fire at @iflyMIA. Fire crews have placed the fire under control and are mitigating fuel spillage. All souls on board have been assessed for injuries. A total of 3 patients have been transported to local area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/hMP68ncJ4s — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) June 21, 2022

Red Air #203 from Santo Domingo had its landing gear in the nose of the plane collapse, which seems to have caused a fire. @MiamiDadeFire responded & extinguished the fire. Some flights have been delayed as a result. Please follow up with your airline for the latest flight info. pic.twitter.com/06Vs8WuqIB — Miami Int'l Airport (@iflymia) June 21, 2022

