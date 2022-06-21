Plane catches fire after crash landing at Miami International Airport
A plane caught on fire after making a crash landing at the Miami International Airport Tuesday evening.
The Red Air flight 203 arriving from Santo Doming made an emergency landing at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Officials said the plane's landing gear collapsed, which seems to have caused the fire.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived at the scene and were able to douse out the fire and mitigate fuel spillage.
All passengers and crew members were evacuated from the plane.
A total of three patients were transported to local hospitals, officials said. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Airport officials said some flights have been delayed as a result of the crash.
Passengers should follow up with their airline for the latest flight information.
This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.
