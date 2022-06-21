Advertisement

Police detain 12 suspected immigrants in sailboat off Palm Beach shore

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Twelve migrants were detained Saturday afternoon after officials say they came ashore off a sailboat near Root Trail on Palm Beach.

Palm Beach police responded to Root Trail and North Ocean Boulevard at 1:17 p.m. in reference to an immigrant landing, after a beachgoer spotted approximately ten people in the ocean swimming towards the shore with suitcases.

Officials said when officers arrived at the scene, they saw approximately eight people walking on the shore with luggage and four others swimming toward the shore. Officers also saw a sailboat 50 feet from the shore.

The 12 occupants of the sailboat, eight men and four women, were taken into custody.

The four women were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital after complaints of shortness of breath.

Police said the migrants were believed to be Haitian citizens.

The U.S. Coast Guard seized control of the boat.

