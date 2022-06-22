Advertisement

Brightline train hits, kills man in Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Authorities said a man was hit and killed by a Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach on Wednesday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a crash on the tracks at 10th Avenue North and N G Street around 9 a.m.

The sheriff's office said a pedestrian, for unknown reasons, was standing in between the north and southbound train tracks, and didn't move as a Brightline train approached him.

The train hit the man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.

A Brightline train crash at 10th Avenue North and N G Street in Lake Worth Beach on June 22, 2022.

The sheriff's office and Brightline continue to remind the public to make safe choices around trains.

A train is closer and moving faster than you think, the sheriff's office warned, and trains cannot stop quickly.

In addition, you're urged to never drive around lowered gates at train tracks, as it's illegal and can be deadly.

