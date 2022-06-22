Advertisement

Old military equipment found on Indian River County beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Emergency crews responded to an Indian River County beach Wednesday morning after authorities said old military equipment was found.

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said an "old military ordnance" was spotted on the beach in the 1800 block of South Highway A1A, south of Vero Beach.

An ordnance can include all kinds of military supplies, typically for combat, like weapons, ammunition, combat vehicles, and maintenance equipment.

Authorities from Patrick Air Force Base in Brevard County responded to the scene, along with the Indian River County Sheriff's Office and Indian River County Fire Rescue.

"Beachgoers need to keep 600 feet away from the ordnance," the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.

No other details have been released.

