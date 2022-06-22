Advertisement

New date set for opening statements in Parkland shooter's sentencing trial

Judge Elizabeth Scherer participates in a sidebar discussion via headset during jury selection...
Judge Elizabeth Scherer participates in a sidebar discussion via headset during jury selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Cruz previously plead guilty to all 17 counts of premeditated murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the 2018 shootings. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun Sentinel via AP, Pool)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Opening statements in the sentencing trial for convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz are now scheduled to begin July 6.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer set the date Wednesday as jury selection drew closer to a close.

For nearly three months, attorneys have been questioning potential jurors as to whether they could be impartial in deciding life or death for Cruz, who pleaded guilty last year to killing 17 people in the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

But there have been plenty of delays – and another school shooting that shocked the nation – along the way.

A jury of 12 will be asked to decide whether the 23-year-old should spend the rest of his life in prison, without the possibility of parole, or be put to death for his crimes on Feb. 14, 2018.

