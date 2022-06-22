Advertisement

Palm Beach County voters to decide on $200 million for affordable housing

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palm Beach County commissioners approved a $200,000,000 bond issue to address the county's affordable housing crisis at Tuesday night's meeting.

Commissioners voted 4 to 2 in favor of the bond issue, which will now be on the November ballot for Palm Beach County voters to make the final decision.

Palm Beach County commissioner Robert Weinroth expressed his concerns when it comes to the lack of affordable housing.

"I'm doing this because I find it essential for our county," Weinroth said. "Our county is no longer competitive as far as trying to keep people here who we need to have employed. So we have the services we demand."

According to the agenda, the money would go towards building and acquiring condos, single family homes, rental units and townhomes. The housing will be available for households earning up to 140% of the area median income.

Commissioners Melissa McKinlay and Maria Marino voted against the housing bond issue.

"I'm not opposed to doing something like this when times are good, with all of the reasons already stated, the cost of gas, the cost of groceries," McKinlay said. "It's just not the right time to ask taxpayers to dig deeper into their pocketbooks."

If approved by voters in November, the 20-year bond issue could be issued sometime next year.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida ranks among least patriotic states in new study
New trial date set for face-eating suspect Austin Harrouff
Brooks Koepka watches his shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf...
ESPN: Jupiter’s Brooks Koepka to join LIV Golf
Martin County rural lifestyle amendment tabled until later date
Beyonce gave fans a special treat Monday night by dropping a single.
Beyonce releases new single from upcoming album

Latest News

Gabby Petito, Brian Laundrie lawsuit to reach court for first time Wednesday
In this photo released by a state-run news agency Bakhtar, Afghans look at destruction caused...
Afghanistan quake kills 1,000, injures a thousand more
Woman shot by stray bullet from target practice files lawsuit
What is 'stake-out' question attorneys argued about during jury selection?