PBSO seeking to locate missing, possibly endangered Lake Worth man

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who drove away from his Lake Worth residence and has not been seen or heard from since.

Authorities say Allan Joseph Koenig, 82, drove away from his home on Tuesday in a white Nissan Kicks with the Florida tag # 001RWI.

Koenig is 6 feet 2 inches tall, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white stripes and blue jeans. He is believed to be in the early stages of Dementia.

Anyone who comes into contact with Koenig is urged to contact PBSO Dispatch at 688-3400 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

