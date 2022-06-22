Police searching for missing man in West Palm Beach

Police are searching for a West Palm Beach man they say has been missing for almost a month.

Theodore Bazzini, 69, was last seen on May 24 in the 800 block of 15th Street but was just now reported missing.

Bazzini is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone who sees Theodore Bazzini or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and mention case #8779.

