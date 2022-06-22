Police searching for missing man in West Palm Beach
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Police are searching for a West Palm Beach man they say has been missing for almost a month.
Theodore Bazzini, 69, was last seen on May 24 in the 800 block of 15th Street but was just now reported missing.
Bazzini is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds.
Anyone who sees Theodore Bazzini or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and mention case #8779.
Scripps Only Content 2022