Teens break into $8M mansion in Florida to throw house party, deputies say

The Walton County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identify individuals responsible for breaking into an $8 million home over the weekend to throw an open house party.

Deputies say they were called by security to the home located along Blackwater Street in WaterColor, an unincorporated master-planned community located near Destin, for a noise complaint early Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, most of the party-goers were gone. However, deputies found evidence of the illegal party via videos circulating on Snapchat and Instagram.

Dozens of videos and pictures show hundreds of partygoers in various parts of the home, including one video where a boxing match appears to be taking place in the foyer.

“An open house party is against the law. An open house party in a home you break into is a burglary,” Walton County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies say several items were damaged and stolen from the home while the owners were out of town.

Authorities are asking anyone who attended the party or has information regarding the incident, to please contact the Walton County Sheriff's Office at (850)-892-8111. You can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850)863-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2022