West Palm Beach man looking for lost rooster finds skeletal human remains

West Palm Beach police on Wednesday are investigating the discovery of skeletal remains in an empty lot.

A police department spokesman said a man searching for his lost rooster found the remains Tuesday evening in the 600 block of 13th Street.

A neighbor told WPTV the remains were found in an empty lot and police have blocked off the area with yellow tape.

No other details have been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

