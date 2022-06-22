West Palm Beach man reported missing passed away at hospital, doctor says

UPDATE:

The West Palm Beach Police Department said Wednesday that Theodore Bazzini passed away from natural causes on May 18.

According to police, Bazzini's doctor saw the missing report on the news and called the department to inform police about Bazzini's death.

The department told WPTV Bazzini was reported missing Monday, June 22, by his landlord.

It's not clear how or when Bazzini was checked in at the hospital.

EARLIER STORY:

Police are searching for a West Palm Beach man they say has been missing for almost a month.

Theodore Bazzini, 69, was last seen on May 24 in the 800 block of 15th Street but was just now reported missing.

Bazzini is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone who sees Theodore Bazzini or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and mention case #8779.

Scripps Only Content 2022