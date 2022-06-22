Advertisement

West Palm Beach man reported missing passed away at hospital, doctor says

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE:

The West Palm Beach Police Department said Wednesday that Theodore Bazzini passed away from natural causes on May 18.

According to police, Bazzini's doctor saw the missing report on the news and called the department to inform police about Bazzini's death.

The department told WPTV Bazzini was reported missing Monday, June 22, by his landlord.

It's not clear how or when Bazzini was checked in at the hospital.

EARLIER STORY:

Police are searching for a West Palm Beach man they say has been missing for almost a month.

Theodore Bazzini, 69, was last seen on May 24 in the 800 block of 15th Street but was just now reported missing.

Bazzini is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds.

Anyone who sees Theodore Bazzini or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and mention case #8779.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Florida ranks among least patriotic states in new study
New trial date set for face-eating suspect Austin Harrouff
Brooks Koepka watches his shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf...
ESPN: Jupiter’s Brooks Koepka to join LIV Golf
Martin County rural lifestyle amendment tabled until later date
Beyonce gave fans a special treat Monday night by dropping a single.
Beyonce releases new single from upcoming album

Latest News

Judge Elizabeth Scherer participates in a sidebar discussion via headset during jury selection...
New date set for opening statements in Parkland shooter's sentencing trial
PBSO seeking to locate missing, possibly endangered Lake Worth man
Drivers optimistic about possible suspension of federal gas tax
Brightline train hits, kills man in Lake Worth Beach
Teens break into $8M mansion in Florida to throw house party, deputies say