Woman found dead in bedroom of Palm City home

A woman found dead in the bedroom of a Palm City home Wednesday is believed to have been the victim of a homicide, deputies said.

Martin County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Christine Weiss said deputies were called to a welfare check at the Southwest Honey Terrace home where the woman had been staying.

When deputies arrived, they could see a woman unresponsive in the bedroom. Upon entering the home, they determined she was dead.

Weiss said further investigation revealed "some trauma to her body."

"Although there is still much to be learned about this case, early indications are that the suspect is no longer in the area," Weiss said.

No other information was immediately available.

