First lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
First lady Dr. Jill Biden is visiting Palm Beach County on Thursday to speak about the latest developments in cancer research.

Biden landed at Palm Beach International Airport around 3:15 p.m. and will take part in several events throughout the afternoon to promote the Biden Administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative.

WATCH: First lady Dr. Jill Biden arrives in Palm Beach County

First lady Dr. Jill Biden arrives at Palm Beach International Airport

The first lady and officials with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services are scheduled to tour FoundCare, a federally qualified health center in Palm Springs that features a women's health center and offers breast and cervical cancer screenings.

Later on Thursday, Biden will speak at the Hilton West Palm Beach about the importance of cancer screenings, according to The White House.

Cancer Moonshot was created in 2016 by then-Vice President Joe Biden to accelerate cancer research. Earlier this year, Biden reignited the program with the goal of reducing the national cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years.

On Friday, the first lady will travel to Surfside to participate in a memorial event and deliver remarks exactly one year after the deadly collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building.

