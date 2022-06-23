Advertisement

First lady Dr. Jill Biden speaks about cancer research in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
First lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Palm Beach County on Thursday to speak about the latest developments in cancer research.

Biden landed at Palm Beach International Airport around 3:15 p.m. and took part in several events throughout the afternoon to promote the Biden Administration's Cancer Moonshot initiative.

The first lady and officials with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services toured FoundCare, a federally qualified health center in Palm Springs that features a women's health center and offers breast and cervical cancer screenings.

During her visit, Biden saw the center's mammography screening center and spoke with nurses and patient navigators.

Later on Thursday, Biden spoke at the Hilton West Palm Beach about the importance of cancer screenings.

"Cancer changes everyone it touches. And it some ways, it touches us all," Biden said. "It's not a red or a blue issue. It's an American issue. It's a global issue. And it will take all of us to end cancer as we know it."

Cancer Moonshot was created in 2016 by then-Vice President Joe Biden to accelerate cancer research. Earlier this year, Biden reignited the program with the goal of reducing the national cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years.

"We're making sure that all Americans, no matter their background, have equal access to cancer diagnostics, therapeutics, and clinical trials," Biden said.

On Friday, the first lady will travel to Surfside to participate in a memorial event and deliver remarks exactly one year after the deadly collapse of the Champlain Towers South condominium building.

