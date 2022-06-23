Advertisement

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office provides update on recent mail thefts

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office continues to warn residents of an increase in mail thefts in the county.

The thefts leave victims vulnerable to identity theft, bank or credit card fraud, loss of property and more, according to deputies.

Sheriff Ken Mascara and Chief Deputy Brian Hester will hold a news conference today at 2 p.m. to provide an update on mail thefts. You can watch a live stream of the conference in the player below.

