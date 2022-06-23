Woman killed in Palm City home identified; suspect in jail

A woman who was found dead in the bedroom of a Palm City home has been identified.

Martin County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Christine Weiss said Thursday that the victim was identified as Lorri Wright, 49.

James Stephenson, 61, was arrested Wednesday at a Hooters in West Palm Beach. Deputies identified him as a murder suspect in Wright's death.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force apprehend murder suspect James Stephenson, 61, outside the Hooters in West Palm Beach and search his pockets.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Capt. Ruben Romero said deputies received a tip Tuesday night from a woman who claimed Stephenson had called her, saying he had killed someone.

When deputies conducted a welfare check, they saw a blood trail through an open window, Romero said. It led to a rear bedroom where Wright's body was found.

Romero said the owners of the property are out of the country and that Stephenson was allowed to stay in a trailer behind the house, where Wright had been staying.

Stephenson faces a charge of second-degree murder. He was being held in a Martin County jail on a $1 million bond.

