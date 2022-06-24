Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccines available to young children in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is scheduling pediatric patient visits for children between the ages of five months and six years old to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccinations will be administered by a C.L. Brumback Primary Care Clinic pediatrician and will begin on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Lantana, West Palm Beach and Belle Glade clinics.

The Moderna COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses one month apart with the exception of a third dose for certain immunocompromised children.

A parent or guardian must be present for the appointment and there is no cost for the vaccination shot.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has authorized this vaccine and recommends that all children, including those who have already contracted COVID-19, get vaccinated.

To make an appointment or to learn more about the primary care, dental care, women's health or behavioral health services, call 561-642-1000 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Supreme Court rules on Constitutional right to abortion
