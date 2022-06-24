First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to attend Surfside condo collapse memorial service

To mark one year since the tragic condo collapse in Surfside, city officials are preparing a public memorial to honor the 98 lives that were lost.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will deliver remarks at the 10 a.m. service. She will be joined by Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell and Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger, according to the first lady’s office.

It was just after 1 a.m. on June 24, 2021, when Champlain Towers South failed, crashing down early on a Thursday morning.

Search-and-rescue teams from as far away as Mexico and Israel flew in to help. Crews worked 12-hour shifts, sifting through the rubble, battling fires and rains.

More than a month after the collapse, the 98th and final victim was identified. It was around the same time that crews cleared the final rubble from the collapse site.

In all, 22 million pounds of debris were moved to an undisclosed facility so investigators could use it to try and determine a cause of the collapse, but none has been found so far.

In May, survivors and families of the victims reached a tentative settlement over the collapse. A judge gave final approval Thursday, meaning the plaintiffs will split more than $1 billion.

On May 24, the site was auctioned for $120 million to a developer from Dubai. The plans for the site include luxury condominiums.



Scripps Only Content 2022