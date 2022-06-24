Advertisement

Missing Vero Beach dog found dead after possible drowning

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Kayce, the missing 6-month-old Saint Bernard reported missing in Vero Beach was found deceased Thursday, according to owner Melanie Stavert.

Stavert posted the sad news on the Vero Beach Neighborhood, Inc. Facebook page.

"Our family is absolutely devastated and she will be missed dearly," she said. "Our family is very grateful to everyone who helped look for Kayce over the last two weeks."

The Vero Beach Police Department also posted an update on Facebook.

"Sadly Kayce has been located deceased due to possible drowning," said the post.

Stavert said an autopsy is being performed, but it is believed that Kayce may have drowned.

The Saint Bernard went missing on June 4. A $10,000 reward was being offered for its safe return.

