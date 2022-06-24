Advertisement

Seminoles hire former FSU shortstop as next coach

Notre Dame head coach Link Jarrett, left, celebrates after the team defeated Tennessee in an NCAA college baseball super regional game Sunday, June 12, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Randy Sartin)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Link Jarrett is coming home.

Florida State announced Friday that the Notre Dame baseball coach has been hired to replace Mike Martin Jr., who was fired earlier this month after three seasons.

Jarrett led the Fighting Irish to their first College World Series appearance in 20 years, defeating No. 1 overall seed Tennessee to punch their ticket to Omaha, Nebraska.

"I think that Link is the finest coach in the game today, and that opinion is held by many in college baseball," FSU athletic director Michael Alford said. "We could not be more pleased that he will be leading our program. He has been a proven winner at each of his coaching stops."

A 1994 graduate of Florida State, Jarrett was a starting shortstop for the Seminoles under longtime head coach Mike Martin, who retired as the all-time wins leader after the 2019 season.

Jarrett was a candidate for the job that ultimately went to Martin Jr., his former teammate and roommate.

"I'm humbled to become the next head coach at Florida State," Jarrett said. "Having the opportunity to come home and lead this storied program is something I take great pride in. FSU is a special place to our family and I'm excited to be the next leader of Seminole baseball."

Notre Dame baseball coach Link Jarrett looks into the stands at Dudy Noble Field prior to a super regional game against Mississippi State, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Starkville, Miss.

Under Jarrett, Notre Dame went 86-32, including a 41-17 mark this season. The Irish's 44-21 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play during that span was the best in the league.

Before coaching at Notre Dame, Jarrett spent seven seasons at UNC Greensboro, leading the Spartans to a 215-166 record and the Southern Conference title in 2017.

"I know the expectations from our fans, and we expect to compete for ACC and national championships," Jarrett said.

The 50-year-old coach and his wife, a former cheerleader at Florida State, grew up in Tallahassee.

"He's a Seminole through and through and there is no question that he will dedicate himself to the success of our student-athletes and his team," Alford said. "I know he is excited to be returning home and we are just as excited to welcome him and his family."

Jarrett will be introduced at a Monday morning news conference.

Scripps Only Content 2022

