Tropical wave has 60% chance of development next week

The National Hurricane Center is now giving the tropical wave moving across the Atlantic a 60% chance of tropical formation over the next five days.

It has a 20% chance of development in the next two days.

This wave could become a depression by next week as it moves west towards the Windward Islands.

If it becomes a named storm, it would become Bonnie.

The system is not an immediate threat to the U.S., but should be watched long term.

