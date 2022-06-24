Advertisement

Tropical wave has 60% chance of development next week

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The National Hurricane Center is now giving the tropical wave moving across the Atlantic a 60% chance of tropical formation over the next five days.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

It has a 20% chance of development in the next two days.

This wave could become a depression by next week as it moves west towards the Windward Islands.

If it becomes a named storm, it would become Bonnie.

The system is not an immediate threat to the U.S., but should be watched long term.

