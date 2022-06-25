Advertisement

9-year-old child seriously injured in Port St. Lucie DUI crash

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
A woman was arrested for DUI and a 9-year-old child was seriously injured in a vehicle crash Friday night in Port St. Lucie.

At 8:59 p.m., police responded to SE Port St. Lucie Boulevard and SE Airoso Boulevard to the scene of a vehicle crash.

Port St. Lucie Police Department Traffic Homicide Investigators arrested Jillian Butler, 37, for driving under the influence with serious bodily injury to another after she caused a 4-vehicle crash that critically injured a 9-year-old child.

Investigators say Butler was traveling east on Port St. Lucie Boulevard in a red Nissan Altima when she struck the rear of a black Mercedes R350 that was stopped at the red light on Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

That crash caused the Mercedes to travel forward and crash into the rear of a stopped blue Hyundai Elantra, which then crashed into the rear of a stopped Hyundai Kona.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 9-year-old child, who was a passenger in Butler's vehicle, was seriously injured and airlifted to a hospital.

Butler was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries and was later arrested by investigators.

