Martin County Fire Rescue crews extinguished a tractor trailer fire on Florida's Turnpike Saturday morning.

Martin County Fire Rescue crews extinguished a tractor trailer fire on Florida's Turnpike Saturday morning.

The truck transporting several vehicles caught fire on the southbound side of Florida's Turnpike near mile marker 131 in Martin County.

Turnpikefire-062522-03.jpg

No injuries were reported.

Scripps Only Content 2022