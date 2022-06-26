Car crashes into canal near West Palm Beach, at least 1 dead
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
At least one person died when a car crashed into a canal Sunday in Palm Beach County.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death which happened around 1 p.m. in the canal located at Southern Boulevard and Congress Avenue.
First arriving firefighters discovered a fully submerged car in the canal.
Divers immediately entered the water and located one deceased victim.
The investigation remains active.
No other information is available at this time.
Scripps Only Content 2022