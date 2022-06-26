JFS volunteers deliver hurricane supplies to vulnerable seniors

With hurricane season already here, one local organization is working to ensure our vulnerable neighbors are prepared.

On Sunday, 65 volunteers from the Ruth and Norman Rales Jewish Family Services collected and distributed 1000 hurricane preparedness bags to seniors who live in Boca Raton and Delray Beach.

Each bag includes non-perishable food, water, flashlights, a can opener, and other resources.

This is part of the JFS hurricane preparedness program and is done every year to make sure everyone is prepared for a possible storm.

“We have a lot of vulnerable seniors in our community that don’t have family that live locally,” said Danielle Hartman, president and CEO, Ruth and Norman Rales Jewish Family Services. “We also include our vulnerable seniors who may not be on our food pantry but are living at or below the poverty line as a way to let them have this that they wouldn’t be able to buy right now with inflation and the costs of foods right now.”

Besides distributing supplies, the JFS Storm Response Team also checks in with seniors who register with the agency prior to and after a storm to make sure they have what they need to be safe.

If you'd like to help their mission or if you are a senior living alone in Boca Raton or Delray Beach who wants to register, click here for more information.

Scripps Only Content 2022