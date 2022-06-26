Advertisement

Man found dead in vehicle near Boynton Beach

By Jason Davis
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT
A man was found dead inside a vehicle Saturday night near Boynton Beach.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office were called to the 5300 block of Cedar Lake Road in the Reserve at Ashley Lake development, where they located the man.

Detectives arrived at the scene to investigate his death as a homicide.

The motive and suspect information are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

