Advertisement

Man found dead in a vehicle near Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man was found dead inside a vehicle near Boynton Beach Saturday night.

Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5300 block of Cedar Lake Road in the Reserve at Ashley Lake development at 7:30 p.m., where they located the man.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived at the scene to investigate his death as a homicide.

The motive and suspect information are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Tractor-trailer fire on Florida's Turnpike causes delays
Austin Butler sings in new 'Elvis' biopic
9-year-old child seriously injured in Port St. Lucie DUI crash
2 arrested for mail theft in St. Lucie County
In this May 4, 2018 photo, Deacon Frey, left, and Cindy Frey pose for a portrait at Dog House...
Deacon Frey departs Eagles after filling in for late father

Latest News

PBSO seeks information on a homicide in Belle Glade
Compass Community Center celebrates pride at annual Stonewall Ball
9-year-old child seriously injured in Port St. Lucie DUI crash
Tractor-trailer fire on Florida's Turnpike causes delays