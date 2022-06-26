PBSO seeks information on a homicide in Belle Glade

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on who killed a man in Belle Glade.

On April 10, 2022, Soleme Charles was killed near SW 8th Street and SW Avenue C Place in Belle Glade.

If you have information about this murder, please contact Detective J. Bronson at 561-688-4058.

You can also remain anonymous and report any information you may have to Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

