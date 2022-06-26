Advertisement

PBSO seeks information on a homicide in Belle Glade

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for information on who killed a man in Belle Glade.

On April 10, 2022, Soleme Charles was killed near SW 8th Street and SW Avenue C Place in Belle Glade.

If you have information about this murder, please contact Detective J. Bronson at 561-688-4058.

You can also remain anonymous and report any information you may have to Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Tractor-trailer fire on Florida's Turnpike causes delays
Austin Butler sings in new 'Elvis' biopic
9-year-old child seriously injured in Port St. Lucie DUI crash
2 arrested for mail theft in St. Lucie County
In this May 4, 2018 photo, Deacon Frey, left, and Cindy Frey pose for a portrait at Dog House...
Deacon Frey departs Eagles after filling in for late father

Latest News

Compass Community Center celebrates pride at annual Stonewall Ball
9-year-old child seriously injured in Port St. Lucie DUI crash
Tractor-trailer fire on Florida's Turnpike causes delays
Austin Butler sings in new 'Elvis' biopic