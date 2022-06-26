Resource Depot helps you learn the art of upcycling

June 24, 2022 was National Upcycling Day. South Florida non-profit Resource Depot has tools and tricks to help you learn the skill.

Everything sold at Resource Depot is donated by the community, available for purchase at a fraction of the original price. It helps creative shoppers save money while also saving the planet. It’s a helpful resource to teachers, summer camps, art studios and anybody who feels creative.

The organization wants to remind people they can use everyday items in new, creative ways. The team showcased a variety of ideas, like jewelry built out of bicycle tire tubes, wine bottle corks dressing up a picture frame, and making scraps of paper into paper beads.

Resource Depot is also selling starter kits filled with supplies and easy to follow instructions for $5-$10 each. Children can create a dream weaver, trophy or collage from the supplies in the bag.

Resource Depot will also be hosting an Upcycle Weekend on September 16-17 when you can learn from "Movers & Makers" who will teach you to reuse and upcycle. Interested artists and vendors can email Jennifer O'Brien to host mini workshops.

