3 dead after car crashes into Palm Beach County canal

3 people are dead after authorities said a driver lost control and crashed into a canal in Palm Beach County on Sunday.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a Jeep Wrangler, driven by Luis Flores, 24, of Lake Worth, was heading eastbound on Southern Boulevard around 5:30 a.m. and entered the offramp for Congress Avenue.

Flores lost control around the offramp curve and plowed into a canal.

canal062622-02.jpg

The force of the crash ripped the roof of the Wrangler off.

The sheriff's office said Flores and two passengers, Cindy Castro, 21, of Lake Worth, and Vanessa Saenz, 20, of Coconut Creek, were all thrown from the vehicle and landed in the water.

Dive teams located the bodies of all three victims in the canal, Castro on Sunday, and Flores and Saenz on Monday morning.

Scripps Only Content 2022