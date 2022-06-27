Advertisement

Avalanche dethrone Lightning to win Stanley Cup for third time

The Colorado Avalanche celebrate after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of...
The Colorado Avalanche celebrate after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Avalanche won 2-1. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche have won the Stanley Cup after dethroning the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Avalanche beat the Lightning 2-1 on Sunday night in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Finals behind a goal and an assist from Nathan MacKinnon.

Tampa Bay fell two victories short of becoming the NHL's first three-peat champion since the early 1980s New York Islanders dynasty.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen celebrates after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning...
Colorado Avalanche left wing Artturi Lehkonen celebrates after scoring on Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) during the second period of Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Colorado's core led by MacKinnon, captain Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen and longest-tenured player Erik Johnson finally got the job done after years of playoff disappointments.

It's the franchise's third championship and first since 2001.

