Decomposed body found along canal near Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
A body in the advanced stages of decomposition was found Sunday afternoon west of Boynton Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded at 3:45 p.m. to the 10000 block of 90th Street South, a rural area west of U.S. 441, after the body was discovered

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the body, which has not been identified, was located on the south side of a canal.

Detectives arrived at the scene along with a medical examiner investigator.

The remains were transported to the medical examiner's office where an autopsy will be performed.

No other details were immediately available.

Scripps Only Content 2022

