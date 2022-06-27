Tennis coach out at PBAU after arrest on rape, burglary charges

The head tennis coach at Palm Beach Atlantic University is out of a job after his arrest earlier this month on felony charges.

Carlos Cardona, 39, was arrested June 7 by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Pasco County jail records, Cardona was arrested on felony charges of sexual battery and burglary with simple battery.

PBAU spokesman John Sizemore said Monday that Cardona is “no longer employed by the university.” When WFLX asked if Cardona had been fired as a result of his arrest, Sizemore wouldn’t say.

“As a matter of policy, Palm Beach Atlantic University does not comment on specific personnel matters,” Sizemore told WFLX. “However, I can tell you that a search for a new head tennis coach is underway.”

Palm Beach Atlantic University is home to the Sailfish.

A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office report revealed that Cardona entered the woman’s home through an unlocked back sliding door about 3 a.m. June 4 and sexually assaulted her.

According to the report, Cardona admitted to being at the home an hour earlier and intentionally leaving the door unlocked “with the intention of returning to the home after the victim was asleep.”

The report went on to say that Cardona admitted to sexually assaulting her “but stated he was not able to have sex with her because she resisted his attempts.”

Cardona was arrested three days later at a Walmart in New Port Richey, about 30 miles north of Tampa.

Pasco County jail records show that Cardona spent 12 days behind bars before his June 18 release on $200,000 bond.

Cardona had been hired by the private Christian university in downtown West Palm Beach in August 2021. In his lone season at PBAU, the Sailfish were 6-9.

