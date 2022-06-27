Woman killed in Boynton Beach shooting

Police say a woman was shot and killed in Boynton Beach.

The shooting happened at a home on Ocean Breeze Cir., a few blocks west of West Boynton Beach Blvd.

Dozens of bullet holes can be seen on the home and the car in the driveway.

Boynton Beach police were called to the scene early Monday morning.

Details are limited, but the spokesperson for the police department said there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

