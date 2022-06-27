Advertisement

Woman killed in Boynton Beach shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police say a woman was shot and killed in Boynton Beach.

The shooting happened at a home on Ocean Breeze Cir., a few blocks west of West Boynton Beach Blvd.

Dozens of bullet holes can be seen on the home and the car in the driveway.

Boynton Beach police were called to the scene early Monday morning.

Details are limited, but the spokesperson for the police department said there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Austin Butler sings in new 'Elvis' biopic
Mother describes beating of 2-year-old
Car crashes into canal near West Palm Beach, at least 1 dead
In this May 4, 2018 photo, Deacon Frey, left, and Cindy Frey pose for a portrait at Dog House...
Deacon Frey departs Eagles after filling in for late father
Man found dead in a vehicle near Boynton Beach

Latest News

The Colorado Avalanche celebrate after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of...
Avalanche dethrone Lightning to win Stanley Cup for third time
Boca Raton teen granted wish for customized golf cart
Man found dead in vehicle near Boynton Beach
Resource Depot helps you learn the art of upcycling