Disney puts brakes on Brightline train station stop
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The multi-million dollar project to expand Brightline to Disney Springs has been canceled, a representative with Disney confirmed to the Orlando Business Journal Monday evening.
The train will now travel directly from International Drive in Orlando to Tampa.
Disney spokesman Avery Maehrer released a statement saying the "new route configuration does not support a Disney Springs station and, as a result, we don't anticipate being part of this project."
Brightline announced its agreement with Disney World to build the train station at Disney Springs in November 2020.
The high-speed passenger train currently has stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.
