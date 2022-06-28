Advertisement

Disney puts brakes on Brightline train station stop

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The multi-million dollar project to expand Brightline to Disney Springs has been canceled, a representative with Disney confirmed to the Orlando Business Journal Monday evening.

The train will now travel directly from International Drive in Orlando to Tampa.

Disney spokesman Avery Maehrer released a statement saying the "new route configuration does not support a Disney Springs station and, as a result, we don't anticipate being part of this project."

Brightline announced its agreement with Disney World to build the train station at Disney Springs in November 2020.

The high-speed passenger train currently has stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Woman killed in Boynton Beach shooting
Austin Butler sings in new 'Elvis' biopic
Divers search canal for more victims after crash that killed woman
Tennis coach out at PBAU after arrest on sexual battery, burglary charges
Mother describes beating of 2-year-old

Latest News

Walt Disney World cancels Brightline train station at Disney Springs
Fatal Boynton Beach shooting prompts concerns from community
Woman asks Supreme Court to remove judge from case
Boil water order in effect for part of Delray Beach