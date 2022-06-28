Flower distributor plans to build facility in Port St. Lucie

Officials in Port St. Lucie said a real estate deal will bring a new business to the city and create about 210 jobs.

According to a Tuesday news release, the city plans to sell nearly 5 acres of vacant property for about $1.2 million to a company that imports and distributes fresh-cut flowers.

The Port St. Lucie City Council authorized the city manager Monday night to enter into a purchase and sale agreement with Galleria Farms, LLC for a property located at 8900 Glades Cut Off Road.

The city said the purchase price is above the land's appraised value of $700,000.

"The City is excited to welcome Galleria Farms, and we look forward to this unique project creating new job opportunities in the Midway Business Park," Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin said. "This is a perfect example of how we are working to diversify the economic growth in our community."

Galleria Farms, LLC was founded 22 years ago and imports and distributes flowers and perishables grown on their farms in South America.

The company operates two warehouses in Miami-Dade County and has 100 employees.

Officials said the Port St. Lucie location will provide additional storage, repacking and distribution capacity to better serve the region.

Galleria Farms is expected to build a 70,000-square-foot building with refrigerated space and office space on the property.

The sale is expected to be complete by October, according to the city's news release.

Scripps Only Content 2022