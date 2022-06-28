Police investigate shooting in Riviera Beach
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Police are investigating a shooting in Riviera Beach.
The shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon along the 2300 block of Avenue E.
WPTV has learned that the shooting was the result of a chase that started near a boatyard at West 23rd Street and Avenue E.
The chase ended when one of the vehicles crashed into a tree.
An investigation is ongoing.
No other information was immediately available.
