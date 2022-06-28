Advertisement

Walt Disney World cancels Brightline train station at Disney Springs

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The multi-million dollar project to expand Brightline to Disney Springs has been canceled, a representative with Disney confirmed to Orlando Business Journal Monday evening.

The train will now travel directly from International Drive in Orlando to Tampa.

Disney spokesperson Avery Maehrer released a statement saying "the new route configuration does not support a Disney Springs station and, as a result, we don't anticipate being part of this project."

Brightline announced its agreement with Disney World to build the train station at Disney Springs in November 2020.

Brightline currently has stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.

