Woman dies after shots fired, car crash in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
A woman is dead after multiple shots were fired and a car crashed in Riviera Beach. Police are still piecing together the crime scene spread across multiple blocks.

The shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon along the 2300 block of Avenue E.

Neighbors shared their frustrations.

"It's a tragedy, it's tragic, it's devastating to the neighborhood. We don't want that happening to our young people at all. it's a tragedy," Minnie Grimes said.

Much of the focus was just off of Broadway Avenue. A police source told WPTV the shots fired involved teens near Avenue E and West 23rd Street.

Riviera Beach incident.PNG
The woman struck was in a passing vehicle. The vehicle crashed into a tree on West 24th Street.

Investigators taped off the neighborhood for hours.

Riviera Beach shooting.PNG
Cynthia Oziros said when she drove up to her community all she could say is, "not again."

"There's always something going on in this neighborhood. So, I was thinking I can't get into my house, not again," she said.

The three people in the vehicle that crashed were taken to St. Mary's Medical Center.

It was not clear if the woman was the driver in the vehicle or a passenger.

The incident is under investigation.

