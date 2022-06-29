Advertisement

20-year-old carjacking suspect sought in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Police in West Palm Beach said Wednesday they are looking for a 20-year-old man in connection with an armed carjacking.

Officials said Jo'Nathan Huggins, 20, is believed to be in the area between Banyan Boulevard and Seventh Street and Australian and Sapodilla avenues.

Police said Huggins should be considered dangerous but is not believed to be armed.

Officials did not say where or when the carjacking occurred.

Anybody who spots him is advised not to approach or confront him and should call 911 immediately.

