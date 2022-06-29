Advertisement

'Canes paired with BC, Louisville under new ACC scheduling format

Boston College linebacker Max Richardson (14) tackles Miami running back Travis Homer (24)...
Boston College linebacker Max Richardson (14) tackles Miami running back Travis Homer (24) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Boston, Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Miami will play Boston College and Louisville, in addition to rival Florida State, every year under a new scheduling model adopted by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The ACC on Tuesday announced the new 3-5-5 schedule rotation, ensuring all 14 football-playing institutions play each other home and away at least once during the four-year cycle, beginning with the 2023 season.

ACC athletic directors signed off on the new scheduling model Tuesday in a move that was expected after the NCAA Division I Council approved the deregulation of a rule that required leagues with 12 or more teams to split into divisions to stage conference title games.

ACC Primary Partners Under New Scheduling Format

TeamPrimary PartnerPrimary PartnerPrimary Partner
Boston CollegeMiamiPittsburghSyracuse
ClemsonFlorida StateGeorgia TechNC State
DukeNorth CarolinaNC StateWake Forest
Florida StateClemsonMiamiSyracuse
Georgia TechClemsonLouisvilleWake Forest
LouisvilleGeorgia TechMiamiVirginia
MiamiBoston CollegeFlorida StateLouisville
North CarolinaDukeNC StateVirginia
NC StateClemsonDukeNorth Carolina
PittsburghBoston CollegeSyracuseVirginia Tech
SyracuseBoston CollegeFlorida StatePittsburgh
VirginiaLouisvilleNorth CarolinaVirginia Tech
Virginia TechPittsburghVirginiaWake Forest
Wake ForestDukeGeorgia TechVirginia Tech

Currently, the Atlantic Division and Coastal Division champions play for the ACC championship. The new model scraps divisions, which have been in place since 2005, as early as next season.

In 2023, the two teams with the best conference winning percentage will meet for the ACC crown, which was the case during the pandemic-altered 2020 season.

"The future ACC football scheduling model provides significant enhancements for our schools and conference, with the most important being our student-athletes having the opportunity to play every school both home and away over a four-year period," ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in a statement. "We appreciate the thoughtful discussions within our membership, including the head football coaches and athletic directors. In the end, it was clear this model is in the best interest of our student-athletes, programs and fans at this time."

The ACC grew from nine to 11 teams in 2004 with the additions of Miami and Virginia Tech. Boston College was added a year later, setting the stage for the very first ACC Championship game. This year's title game is scheduled for Dec. 3 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Under the current divisional format, each team has one permanent crossover opponent from the opposite division. Miami's crossover opponent is Florida State.

Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke scrambles against Florida State in the second half of their...
Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke scrambles against Florida State in the second half of their rivalry game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida State defeated Miami 32-28.

The 3-5-5 scheduling model allows for three permanent conference opponents, protecting rivalries like Florida State-Miami, while rotating through the remaining teams (five one year and five the next).

It was a foregone conclusion that Florida State would be among the teams to remain on the schedule every year. The Hurricanes and Seminoles have played annually since 1969.

Perhaps more surprising were the two other teams the ACC paired with Miami. Boston College and Louisville are both in the Atlantic Division, while the Hurricanes play in the Coastal Division.

Boston College and Miami routinely played when they were both members of the old Big East Conference. Louisville and Miami have only met three times since the Cardinals joined the ACC in 2014.

Miami Hurricanes ACC Football Rotations (2023-26)

SeasonHomeAway
2023Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, VirginiaBoston College, Florida State, North Carolina, NC State
2024Boston College, Duke, Florida State, PittsburghClemson, Louisville, Syracuse, Wake Forest
2025Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Virginia TechBoston College, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Virginia
2026Boston College, Florida State, Syracuse, Wake ForestDuke, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech

Miami will host Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville and Virginia and travel to Boston College, Florida State, North Carolina and North Carolina State next season.

Duke and Pittsburgh will visit Hard Rock Stadium in 2024, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Virginia Tech will visit in 2025, and Syracuse and Wake Forest will travel to South Florida in 2026.

Fans of the Hurricanes will have seen every ACC team at Hard Rock Stadium at least once by the end of the 2026 season.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Woman killed in Boynton Beach shooting
Austin Butler sings in new 'Elvis' biopic
Tennis coach out at PBAU after arrest on sexual battery, burglary charges
Record number of toxic toads posing threat to Florida pets
Divers search canal for more victims after crash that killed woman

Latest News

Suspect in Amore Pools fraud scheme found guilty on multiple charges
State's FSA overall math scores rise 4 percentages points to 55% proficiency
Jury selected in Parkland school shooter's sentencing trial
Monkeypox cases show signs of increasing