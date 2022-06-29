Court works to select alternate jurors in Parkland case

After nearly three months, a panel of 12 jurors was chosen Tuesday in the penalty phase for the convicted Parkland school shooter.

Seven men and five women will eventually decide if Nikolas Cruz should face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Attorneys will continue their work on Wednesday to select 10 alternate jurors.

Cruz's defense team voiced concerns that too much information is being made public about the jurors and fears that they could be identified.

Judge Elizabeth Scherer speaks during jury selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Legal analysts said it's critical to have additional jurors hear the case.

"It's just basically another way to make sure that there's backup and that you don't have to present the case all over again from start to finish because somebody was not able to finish their duties alternates or serve as regular jurors," Melba Pearson, director of policy and programs at Florida International University's Green School of International and Public Affairs, said. "They don't know necessarily that they're the alternates until it's time for deliberation, that they hear everything the same way as the other jurors. The only folks that know that they're alternates are the judge and the end both parties — the prosecution as well as defense."

The judge hopes to swear in the jurors Wednesday evening.

Opening statements have been pushed back once again. It is now set for July 18.

