Advertisement

Court works to select alternate jurors in Parkland case

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After nearly three months, a panel of 12 jurors was chosen Tuesday in the penalty phase for the convicted Parkland school shooter.

Seven men and five women will eventually decide if Nikolas Cruz should face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Attorneys will continue their work on Wednesday to select 10 alternate jurors.

Cruz's defense team voiced concerns that too much information is being made public about the jurors and fears that they could be identified.

RELATED: Defense seeks to dismiss some evidence in Parkland school gunman's sentencing trial

Judge Elizabeth Scherer speaks during jury selection in the penalty phase of the trial of...
Judge Elizabeth Scherer speaks during jury selection in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

Legal analysts said it's critical to have additional jurors hear the case.

"It's just basically another way to make sure that there's backup and that you don't have to present the case all over again from start to finish because somebody was not able to finish their duties alternates or serve as regular jurors," Melba Pearson, director of policy and programs at Florida International University's Green School of International and Public Affairs, said. "They don't know necessarily that they're the alternates until it's time for deliberation, that they hear everything the same way as the other jurors. The only folks that know that they're alternates are the judge and the end both parties — the prosecution as well as defense."

The judge hopes to swear in the jurors Wednesday evening.

Opening statements have been pushed back once again. It is now set for July 18.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Record number of toxic toads posing threat to Florida pets
New video shows moments before woman's deadly fall from bridge
Tanner Dashner sentenced to 72 years in prison for 2018 wreck that killed 5
Austin Butler sings in new ‘Elvis’ biopic

Latest News

Palm Beach County program uses basketball to educate kids on lifestyle habits
A Cuban flag from a Cuban Border Patrol boat flies as the Coast Guard Sentinel-class cutter...
Cuban troops report fatal clash with Florida speedboat
Husband of Amore Pools owner guilty of scheming to defraud customers
Boston College linebacker Max Richardson (14) tackles Miami running back Travis Homer (24)...
Hurricanes paired with Boston College, Louisville under new ACC scheduling format