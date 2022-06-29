Advertisement

Gas leak prompts traffic closure in Port St. Lucie

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
A gas leak has shut down Port St. Lucie Boulevard in both directions Wednesday afternoon.

Port St. Lucie Police Department and St. Lucie County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene at 3:13 p.m. after they say a construction crew damaged a gas line.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard and SW Tunis Avenue and seek an alternative route.

Residents and businesses in the area of SW Tunis Avenue and Port St. Lucie Boulevard are asked to shelter in place until further notice.

This developing story will be updated.

Students make big gains on FSA exams, but still below pre-pandemic levels
